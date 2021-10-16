ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava. The eruption which began on Septermber 19 has already laid waste to almost 600 hectares of land. On Thursday (October 14) around 300 people living between the towns of Tazacorte and La Laguna fled their homes as molten lava threatened to engulf the area.

