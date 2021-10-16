COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/HATCH CLOSING

REUTERSOCT 16
16 de Octubre de 2021

Farewells and hatch closing for the Soyuz MS-18 crew

Start: 16 Oct 2021 20:15 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2021 21:15 GMT

IN SPACE - Farewells and hatch closing for the Soyuz MS-18 crew on the International Space Station. Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 crew ship will return to Earth with Soyuz Commander Oleg Novitskiy and spaceflight participants Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko.

SCHEDULE:

2015GMT - coverage begins

2035GMT - farewells

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

