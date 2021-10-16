ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/HATCH CLOSING

Farewells and hatch closing for the Soyuz MS-18 crew

Start: 16 Oct 2021 20:15 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2021 21:15 GMT

IN SPACE - Farewells and hatch closing for the Soyuz MS-18 crew on the International Space Station. Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 crew ship will return to Earth with Soyuz Commander Oleg Novitskiy and spaceflight participants Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko.

SCHEDULE:

2015GMT - coverage begins

2035GMT - farewells

