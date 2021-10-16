ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ASTEROIDS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
16 de Octubre de 2021
16 de Octubre de 2021

NASA's asteroid exploration mission Lucy launches in Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA's Lucy mission to Jupiter's Trojan asteroid belts is due for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, perched atop an Atlas V 401 rocket provided and launched by United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The space probe is designed to spend 12 years exploring eight of the Trojans, swarms of space rocks that orbit the sun just in front of Jupiter's own orbital path and just behind it. The mission will mark the most extensive asteroid exploration by NASA yet and is aimed at gathering data expected to yield new insights into the early formation of the solar system.

