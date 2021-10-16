ADVISORY FRANCE-ALGERIA/ANNIVERSARY

Macron marks the anniversary of the massacre of October 17, 1961

Start: 16 Oct 2021 13:55 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2021 14:28 GMT

COLOMBES, FRANCE - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs a ceremony commemorating the 60th anniversary of the massacre of October 17, 1961, a murderous repression by the French police, of a demonstration of Algerians in Paris, in the frame of a violent decolonisation process. It is the first time a French president marks this anniversary.

