ADVISORY ---FLASH--BRITAIN-CRIME/LAWMAKER-INTERIOR MINISTER

British Home Secretary gives statements
Start: 16 Oct 2021 09:40 GMT
End: 16 Oct 2021 09:47 GMT
Leigh-on-sea, England, United Kingdom - British Home Secretary Priti Patel gives statements after conservative MP David Amess was stabbed to death in an Essex church by an assailant who lunged at him as he met voters.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE UK
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com