COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 16 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ---FLASH--BRITAIN-CRIME/LAWMAKER-INTERIOR MINISTER

Por
REUTERSOCT 16
16 de Octubre de 2021

British Home Secretary gives statements

Start: 16 Oct 2021 09:40 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2021 09:47 GMT

Leigh-on-sea, England, United Kingdom - British Home Secretary Priti Patel gives statements after conservative MP David Amess was stabbed to death in an Essex church by an assailant who lunged at him as he met voters.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Julio Urías superó al Toro Valenzuela e impuso un nuevo récord en postemporada de la MLB

Julio Urías superó al Toro Valenzuela e impuso un nuevo récord en postemporada de la MLB

La vez que un aficionado encañonó al perro Bermúdez en Honduras

CMLL confirmó torneo conmemorativo por la lucha contra el cáncer de mama

Cuál es el rubro en el que Raúl Jiménez superó a Steven Gerard y Zlathan Ibrahimovic

La continuidad de Gallardo en River, el escándalo con Boca y sus ganas de ser convocado a la Selección: 8 frases de Nacho Fernández

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Lapizito habló sobre la denuncia de Gomita contra su papá por violencia intrafamiliar

Lapizito habló sobre la denuncia de Gomita contra su papá por violencia intrafamiliar

Eugenio Derbez arremetió contra haters de su serie Acapulco: “Cuarón no filmó en el espacio”

El paparazzo de la foto del millón de dólares que provocó la furia de Marlon Brando y Jackie Kennedy

Los secretos de Olivia Colman: su sueño con Marvel, una extraña charla con el príncipe William y un souvenir del baño del Palacio de Buckingham

Belinda reveló quién es su inusual “crush” del anime

TENDENCIAS

COVID-19: ¿el dolor de cabeza puede ser el único síntoma?

COVID-19: ¿el dolor de cabeza puede ser el único síntoma?

Las mejores recetas hogareñas para hacer el pan perfecto

Súper alimentos y sistema inmune: cuáles son los que más fortalecieron la salud en pandemia

Destino Madryn, una carrera diferente con paisajes inolvidables y una gran sorpresa

Cuáles son los 5 mitos más comunes sobre la anestesia