Sábado 16 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ---FLASH---6092-USA-CLINTON/HILLARY

Por
REUTERSOCT 16
16 de Octubre de 2021

Hillary Clinton arrives at the hospital treating former President Bill Clinton.

Start: 16 Oct 2021 15:52 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2021 15:54 GMT

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – Hillary Clinton arrives at the hospital treating former President Bill Clinton.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA/NO USE CNN/NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

