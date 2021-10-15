COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 15 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CLINTON/HOSPITAL EXTERIOR --UPDATED LOCATION--

Por
REUTERSOCT 15
15 de Octubre de 2021

Former President Bill Clinton admitted to California hospital with non-COVID infection

Start: 15 Oct 2021 03:48 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2021 09:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: HOSPITAL IS THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, IRVINE MEDICAL CENTER LOCATED IN ORANGE, CALIFORNIA**

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA - Exterior of hospital as former President Bill Clinton admitted with non-COVID infection.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Más de 8,500 peruanos salieron del Perú y no volvieron entre julio y setiembre

Más de 8,500 peruanos salieron del Perú y no volvieron entre julio y setiembre

La reacción del Canelo Álvarez a los insultos de Caleb Plant: “No vale la pena”

Fernández de Cevallos aseguró que “sin los espermas europeos no habría nacido” AMLO

Caleb Plant confía en sorprender a Canelo Álvarez: “Hay cosas en las que soy mejor”

Kelly Portalatino, de Perú Libre, no descarta darle el voto de confianza al Gabinete de Mirtha Vásquez

DEPORTES

La reacción del Canelo Álvarez a los insultos de Caleb Plant: “No vale la pena”

La reacción del Canelo Álvarez a los insultos de Caleb Plant: “No vale la pena”

Caleb Plant confía en sorprender a Canelo Álvarez: “Hay cosas en las que soy mejor”

La advertencia de Scaloni tras el triunfo de Argentina ante Perú: “Acá no hay conformismo”

Periodista peruana de DIRECTV sobre penal errado de Yoshimar Yotún: “No le voy a reclamar nada”

La llamativa reacción de Otamendi y Cuti Romero luego de que Yotún fallara el penal para Perú ante Argentina

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cine de ficheras en el Metropolitan: el histórico teatro proyecta ciclo de Alfonso Zayas

Cine de ficheras en el Metropolitan: el histórico teatro proyecta ciclo de Alfonso Zayas

Yordi Rosado celebró sus 50 años con fiesta sorpresa

Las fuertes predicciones que Mhoni Vidente hizo sobre Ventaneando y Pati Chapoy

Volvieron a robar en el restaurante de Polanco donde asaltaron a Erik Rubín

Cher demandó a la viuda de Sonny Bono por los derechos de autor de sus canciones

TENDENCIAS

Google evitó más de 50.000 ciberataques patrocinados por el estado durante este año

Google evitó más de 50.000 ciberataques patrocinados por el estado durante este año

Las pruebas de antígenos son más precisas de lo pensado, según la ciencia

Los tres desafíos del plan de vacunación contra el COVID-19 en Argentina

Ferrari juega al misterio con un nuevo modelo que será muy exclusivo

Mexicanos, los más interesados en aprender sobre educación financiera digital en América Latina