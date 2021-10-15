COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 15 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/STORRS

Por
REUTERSOCT 15
15 de Octubre de 2021

Biden makes remarks at University of Connecticut

Start: 15 Oct 2021 19:57 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2021 21:00 GMT

STORRS, CONNECTICUT - U.S. President Joe Biden attends the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights at the University of Connecticut and makes remarks.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Ley Nacional del Cáncer: en 15 días se presentará el reglamento

Ley Nacional del Cáncer: en 15 días se presentará el reglamento

Pfizer pidió a la Agencia Europea de Medicamentos la aprobación de la vacuna contra el COVID-19 para niños de 5 a 11 años

Ángel Reyna habló sobre los salarios de los jugadores en Liga MX: “No es tanto”

Golpe a la Familia Michoacana: cayó el presunto responsable de la masacre a policías en Coactepec de Harinas

Conmebol hizo público audio del VAR tras penal a Jefferson Farfán en el Perú vs. Argentina

DEPORTES

Ángel Reyna habló sobre los salarios de los jugadores en Liga MX: “No es tanto”

Ángel Reyna habló sobre los salarios de los jugadores en Liga MX: “No es tanto”

Detuvieron al esposo de Agnes Tirop, la estrella del atletismo asesinada a puñaladas: la intensa persecución del acusado del crimen

Yerry Mina anotó para Colombia al minuto 100, bailó en el festejo, pero anularon el gol y explotaron los memes

Tite le envió un inesperado mensaje público a Marcelo Bielsa tras la goleada de Brasil sobre Uruguay

Joan Laporta mencionó a Messi por error en un importante anuncio del Barcelona y el blooper se hizo viral

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Bárbara de Regil sacó su lado fan y se tomó una foto con Arnold Schwarzenegger

Bárbara de Regil sacó su lado fan y se tomó una foto con Arnold Schwarzenegger

Eduin Caz borró todo el contenido de su cuenta de Instagram

Sergio Mayer desestimó la denuncia que interpuso Daniela Parra en su contra

Lucía Méndez confesó que evitará hacer personajes de adultos mayores como Sara García

Mati Álvarez alarmó a sus fans entorno a los rumores de su posible salida de “Venga La Alegría”

TENDENCIAS

Instagram ahora permitirá programar los En Vivo con una publicación especial

Instagram ahora permitirá programar los En Vivo con una publicación especial

Benito Fernández sobre su diseño para prevenir el cáncer de mama: “Quiero ayudar a concientizar”

Las mejores fotos de la Tierra desde la Estación Espacial Internacional

Aparecen nuevas utilidades para los vehículos sin conductor

Comer alimentos salados antes de dormir puede alterar el sueño