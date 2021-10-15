ADVISORY NORWAY-ATTACK/POLICE

Police hold a news conference about the ongoing investigation.
Start: 15 Oct 2021 12:29 GMT
End: 15 Oct 2021 13:29 GMT
KONGSBERG - Police, who have requested that suspect Espen Andersen Braathen be remanded in custody for four weeks with full isolation for 14 days, hold a news conference about the ongoing investigation. A ruling is expected later in the day.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE NORWAY
DIGITAL: NO USE NORWAY
Source: NTB
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Norway
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/NORWEGIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com