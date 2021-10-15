COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 15 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY NORWAY-ATTACK/POLICE

REUTERS
15 de Octubre de 2021

Police hold a news conference about the ongoing investigation.

Start: 15 Oct 2021 12:29 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2021 13:29 GMT

KONGSBERG - Police, who have requested that suspect Espen Andersen Braathen be remanded in custody for four weeks with full isolation for 14 days, hold a news conference about the ongoing investigation. A ruling is expected later in the day.

