COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 15 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-MORRISON

Por
REUTERSOCT 15
15 de Octubre de 2021

Australian Prime Minister Morrison holds news conference

Start: 15 Oct 2021 03:29 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2021 04:20 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a news conference after the country’s most populous state of New South Wales announced it would end quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers from November 1.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA / .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIAN NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM.AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Eres un farsante”: Fernández Noroña tundió a Marko Cortés en redes sociales

“Eres un farsante”: Fernández Noroña tundió a Marko Cortés en redes sociales

Ibai Llanos se emocionó por felicitación de Pedro Castillo al campeón Francesco de la Cruz

Basura electrónica del 2021 será más pesada que la Muralla China

Descubre cómo obtener Apple Music gratis por 5 meses

“¡Ya póngase a trabajar y deje el chisme!”: diputado del PAN arremetió contra Claudia Sheinbaum

DEPORTES

“Pareciera que lo hace a propósito”: la lapidaria crítica de Messi y sus ásperos cruces con el árbitro de Argentina-Perú

“Pareciera que lo hace a propósito”: la lapidaria crítica de Messi y sus ásperos cruces con el árbitro de Argentina-Perú

Acusan a Red Bull de ser irrespetuosos con pilotos como Checo Pérez

Así será la primera sección para mascotas que abrirá en un estadio mexicano

Ana Guevara abanderó al equipo mexicano que competirá en el Mundial de Kick Boxing en Italia

“La Scaloneta” está imparable: los mejores memes de Argentina-Perú con Scaloni y Dibu Martínez como grandes protagonistas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Yordi Rosado celebró sus 50 años con fiesta sorpresa

Yordi Rosado celebró sus 50 años con fiesta sorpresa

Las fuertes predicciones que Mhoni Vidente hizo sobre Ventaneando y Pati Chapoy

Volvieron a robar en el restaurante de Polanco donde asaltaron a Erik Rubín

Cher demandó a la viuda de Sonny Bono por los derechos de autor de sus canciones

“Mi vida era una pesadilla”: Raúl Sandoval recordó la fuerte celotipia que padeció

TENDENCIAS

Google evitó más de 50.000 ciberataques patrocinados por el estado durante este año

Google evitó más de 50.000 ciberataques patrocinados por el estado durante este año

Las pruebas de antígenos son más precisas de lo pensado, según la ciencia

Los tres desafíos del plan de vacunación contra el COVID-19 en Argentina

Ferrari juega al misterio con un nuevo modelo que será muy exclusivo

Mexicanos, los más interesados en aprender sobre educación financiera digital en América Latina