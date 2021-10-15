COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/COALITION STATEMENTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSOCT 15
14 de Octubre de 2021

SPD, Greens and FDP statements following exploratory talks

Start: 15 Oct 2021 11:00 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

EVENT CANCELLED - AVAILABLE ON RL04.

BERLIN - Party leaders or general secretaries of FDP, Greens and SPD are expected to comment on the progress of their exploratory talks.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC

SPEAKERS: TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POSS GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

