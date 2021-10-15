ADVISORY BRITAIN-CRIME/LAWMAKER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
British lawmaker stabbed to death in church

Start: 15 Oct 2021 16:23 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2021 17:01 GMT

LEIGH-ON-SEA, ENGLAND - Live shot outside the Belfairs Methodist Church where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death by a man who attacked him at a meeting with voters. Police said a man had been arrested after the stabbing and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

