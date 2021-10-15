ADVISORY BRITAIN-CRIME/LAWMAKER

British lawmaker stabbed to death in church

LEIGH-ON-SEA, ENGLAND - Live shot outside the Belfairs Methodist Church where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death by a man who attacked him at a meeting with voters. Police said a man had been arrested after the stabbing and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

