ADVISORY BRITAIN-CRIME/LAWMAKER

British lawmaker stabbed to death in church
Start: 15 Oct 2021 16:23 GMT
End: 15 Oct 2021 17:01 GMT
LEIGH-ON-SEA, ENGLAND - Live shot outside the Belfairs Methodist Church where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death by a man who attacked him at a meeting with voters. Police said a man had been arrested after the stabbing and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com