ADVISORY BELGIUM-GERMANY/MERKEL-DE CROO-NEWSER

Merkel and Belgian PM de Croo hold news conference

Start: 15 Oct 2021 14:35 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2021 15:35 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED ON RLS DUE TO SCHEDULING.

BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo hold news conference.

SCHEDULE

1450GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH / FRENCH / GERMAN / DUTCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com