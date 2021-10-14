COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 14 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY WW2-FRANCE/VETERAN-HOMAGE

Por
REUTERSOCT 14
14 de Octubre de 2021

National tribute to the last French WW2 "companion of the Liberation"

Start: 15 Oct 2021 12:55 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2021 13:55 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs national tribute to the last French WW2 "companion of the Liberation", Hubert Germain in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris. Germain passed away on Tuesday (October 12) at the age of 101.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Ceremony begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RE-USE AFTER NOVEMBER 14, 2021

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RE-USE AFTER NOVEMBER 14, 2021

Source: ECPAD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Angélica, de 15 años, fue vendida en Guerrero, su suegro intentó violarla, huyó y la policía la detuvo a ella

Angélica, de 15 años, fue vendida en Guerrero, su suegro intentó violarla, huyó y la policía la detuvo a ella

Guillermo Lasso dijo que los Pandora Papers son “un complot internacional”

Falcao, una nueva oportunidad para superar un reto: cero goles ante Ecuador en Eliminatorias

Manuel Pellegrini sorprendió al recordar su relación con Juan Román Riquelme en Villarreal

Cruce de elogios entre técnicos antes del partido Colombia - Ecuador

DEPORTES

Manuel Pellegrini sorprendió al recordar su relación con Juan Román Riquelme en Villarreal

Manuel Pellegrini sorprendió al recordar su relación con Juan Román Riquelme en Villarreal

La estrafalaria historia del falso camarero que se infiltró en un hotel para fichar a Ronaldo por Barcelona

Sergio Ramos, el gran conflicto del PSG: versiones cruzadas, tensión y una advertencia de Pochettino

Mundial de Qatar 2022: México, EEUU y Canadá lideran la eliminatoria de la Concacaf

“Estaba rodeado de alcohol, cigarros y muchas otras cosas”: la confesión de una ex figura sudamericana que se retiró del fútbol y transformó su vida

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La oscura historia detrás de la mansión donde murió misteriosamente Brittany Murphy

La oscura historia detrás de la mansión donde murió misteriosamente Brittany Murphy

Melissa Klug niega ser mantenida con contundente mensaje: “No saben que tu rutina es trabajar”

“Nos tiene a toda la familia preocupados”: Exsuegra de Inés Gómez Mont habló sobre el paradero de sus nietos

Ozzy Osbourne, el único de su familia que no contrajo covid: “Ser un adorador del diablo tiene sus ventajas”

Alicia Villarreal reaccionó al embarazo falso de su hija Melanie Carmona

TENDENCIAS

Cómo ver el evento de Apple el próximo 18 de octubre

Cómo ver el evento de Apple el próximo 18 de octubre

La OMS advirtió que subieron las muertes por tuberculosis por primera vez en 15 años

Quirós le respondió a Milei: su rechazo a las vacunas contra el COVID-19 es “erróneo”

Infartos: por la pandemia hubo demoras en las consultas y dificultades en la derivación a los centros salud

Catena Zapata, otra vez distinguida como una de las mejores bodegas del mundo