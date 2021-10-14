ADVISORY WW2-FRANCE/VETERAN-HOMAGE

National tribute to the last French WW2 "companion of the Liberation"
Start: 15 Oct 2021 12:55 GMT
End: 15 Oct 2021 13:55 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs national tribute to the last French WW2 "companion of the Liberation", Hubert Germain in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris. Germain passed away on Tuesday (October 12) at the age of 101.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - Ceremony begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RE-USE AFTER NOVEMBER 14, 2021
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RE-USE AFTER NOVEMBER 14, 2021
Source: ECPAD
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com