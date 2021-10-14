COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 14 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

REUTERSOCT 14
14 de Octubre de 2021

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava

Start: 14 Oct 2021 22:49 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava. The eruption which began on Septermber 19 has laid waste to a total area of nearly 600 hectares, according to authorities.

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Reuters

