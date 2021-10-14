COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 13 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ -- LOGOED

Por
REUTERSOCT 14
14 de Octubre de 2021

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava

Start: 14 Oct 2021 01:30 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava. The eruption which began on Septermber 19 has laid waste to a total area of nearly 600 hectares, according to authorities.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY 'TV CANARIAS'

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY 'TV CANARIAS'

Source: TV CANARIAS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Juan de Dios Pantoja dio positivo a COVID-19 y salió a la calle tras recibir la noticia

Juan de Dios Pantoja dio positivo a COVID-19 y salió a la calle tras recibir la noticia

Esto es Guerra: Jota Benz se golpea duramente el rostro durante competencia

Así operaban unos ladrones en el estacionamiento de Parque Delta

Ciclotaxis cocodrilo: la CDMX recordará el estilo de los taxis durante los años cincuenta

Franco Navarro en la previa del Perú vs Argentina: “Esta selección le perdió el miedo y le juega de igual a igual a cualquiera”

DEPORTES

En vivo: así marcha México en las eliminatorias de Concacaf rumbo a Qatar 2022

En vivo: así marcha México en las eliminatorias de Concacaf rumbo a Qatar 2022

Los Pumas volverán a recibir afición en el Estadio Olímpico; cuáles son los detalles del regreso

Cuántos aficionados han asistido a los estadios durante el Grita México Apertura 2021

SFP investiga a funcionarios de la Conade por enriquecimiento ilícito: “La vigilamos con lupa”

Fidel Kuri, ex dueño de Veracruz, podría salir de la cárcel si paga 100 millones de pesos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Juan de Dios Pantoja dio positivo a COVID-19 y salió a la calle tras recibir la noticia

Juan de Dios Pantoja dio positivo a COVID-19 y salió a la calle tras recibir la noticia

Yuri contó por qué no prosperó su romance con Manuel Mijares

Los trabajadores de Hollywood amenazan con una huelga que podría paralizar a la industria del entretenimiento

Lupe Esparza de Bronco tiene COVID-19: “Se encuentra resguardado en su casa”

Paul Stanley se burló de Lupillo Rivera tras rumores de retiro: “¿Le hablamos a Belinda?”

TENDENCIAS

Arqueólogos descubren que el uso de tabaco se remonta a 12.000 años atrás

Arqueólogos descubren que el uso de tabaco se remonta a 12.000 años atrás

Reveladoras imágenes de un observatorio permiten vislumbrar el futuro del Sistema Solar

Una vuelta en Lamborghini por el techo del mundo

IPhone 13: Apple no podrá cumplir a todos sus fanáticos, la producción se reduce por falta de chips

Qué es la dismorfia corporal, el trastorno que sufre Megan Fox