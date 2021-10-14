ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ -- LOGOED

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 14 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERS
14 de Octubre de 2021

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava. The eruption which began on Septermber 19 has laid waste to a total area of nearly 600 hectares, according to authorities.

