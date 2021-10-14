COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/RUSSIA-JAPAN

Por
REUTERSOCT 14
14 de Octubre de 2021

Japanese space tourists speak in Russia ahead of launch

Start: 14 Oct 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2021 15:00 GMT

STAR CITY - Yusaku Maezawa, Japanese e-commerce entrepreneur and art collector, and Yozo Hirano give news conference ahead of ISS launch which is scheduled for December 5.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ROSCOSMOS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

