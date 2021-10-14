ADVISORY NORWAY-CRIME/POLICE --UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

Norwegian police news conference on bow-and-arrow attack

Start: 14 Oct 2021 15:02 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2021 15:18 GMT

UPDATED SOURCE TO NTB - NO USE NORWAY

==

OSLO - Norwegian police hold a news conference to update on Wednesday's (October 13) bow-and-arrow attack in which five people were killed in the town of Kongsberg.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NORWAY

DIGITAL: NO USE NORWAY

Source: NTB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Norway

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com