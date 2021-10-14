COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 14 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY NORWAY-CRIME/

REUTERSOCT 14
14 de Octubre de 2021

Police briefing about the latest in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway

Start: 14 Oct 2021 08:00 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

TONSBERG – Police briefing with police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud about the latest in a bow-and-arrow attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg in which five people were killed and two injured.

"La felicidad se me va": Danna Paola reveló que alguien muy importante para ella está hospitalizada

La metamorfosis de Rodrigo De Paul, el motor de la selección argentina: de enganche sin rumbo a socio perfecto de Messi

"La felicidad se me va": Danna Paola reveló que alguien muy importante para ella está hospitalizada

Los mejores recorridos de cicloturismo en Argentina

