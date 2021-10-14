COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 14 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/ --GRAPHIC WARNING

Por
REUTERS
14 de Octubre de 2021

Gunfire heard in Beirut as explosions, shooting rock city

Start: 14 Oct 2021 09:31 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC MATERIAL.

==

BEIRUT - Gunfire is heard and smoke is seen coming from building in the Tayouneh neighbourhood of Beirut after gunfire kills at least one person. At least two explosions were heard as the Lebanese army deployed heavily in the area following a protest by supporters and allies of the powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah gathered for a protest.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

