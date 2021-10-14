ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/ --GRAPHIC WARNING

Gunfire heard in Beirut as explosions, shooting rock city
Start: 14 Oct 2021 09:31 GMT
End: 14 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC MATERIAL.
==
BEIRUT - Gunfire is heard and smoke is seen coming from building in the Tayouneh neighbourhood of Beirut after gunfire kills at least one person. At least two explosions were heard as the Lebanese army deployed heavily in the area following a protest by supporters and allies of the powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah gathered for a protest.
