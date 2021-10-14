COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 14 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/COALITION STATEMENTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSOCT 14
14 de Octubre de 2021

SPD, Greens and FDP statements following exploratory talks

Start: 15 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - Party leaders or general secretaries of FDP, Greens and SPD are expected to comment on the progress of their exploratory talks.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC

SPEAKERS: TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POSS GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Qué pasó con Kurt Cobain de Yo Soy tras ganar el concurso

Qué pasó con Kurt Cobain de Yo Soy tras ganar el concurso

Migración Colombia detuvo en Cartagena a ciudadano dominicano buscado por fraude y robo de identidad

Crimen en Puente Piedra: Rompen la cabeza con una piedra y matan a cocinero para robarle sus pertenencias

Sin haber entrenado en Barranquilla, Ecuador ultima detalles para enfrentar a la Selección Colombia

Ingrid Betancourt le respondió a Daniel Samper Pizano: “él es la pistola, no quien aprieta el gatillo”

DEPORTES

La cláusula del billón de dólares: Barcelona hizo oficial la renovación de Pedri con un histórico detalle

La cláusula del billón de dólares: Barcelona hizo oficial la renovación de Pedri con un histórico detalle

Canales que transmiten EN VIVO Perú vs. Argentina por la fecha 12 de las clasificatorias

El calvario que vivió un tenista argentino: estuvo preso en Alemania, fue deportado y contrajo coronavirus al regresar al país

Cristiano Ronaldo le hizo un regalo especial a Georgina Rodríguez que la dejó “sin palabras”

El conflicto que mantiene una de las máximas estrellas de la NBA por no vacunarse contra el coronavirus: “Es mi elección”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Marlene Favela ofreció espectacular fiesta de cumpleaños para su hija Bella: “Te amo por siempre”

Marlene Favela ofreció espectacular fiesta de cumpleaños para su hija Bella: “Te amo por siempre”

Michelle Salas mandó conmovedora felicitación a Sylvia Pasquel y presumió su reencuentro con Stephanie Salas

Janet Barboza defiende a María Fe Saldaña y tilda de “caradura” a Josimar por lucirse con cubana

Cruz Martínez y Arturo Carmona juntos por el regreso de “Kumbia Kings” a México

Coldplay anuncia su gira “Music Of The Spheres World Tour”, en México ofrecerá tres fechas en 2022

TENDENCIAS

Quirós le respondió a Milei: su rechazo a las vacunas contra el COVID-19 es “erróneo”

Quirós le respondió a Milei: su rechazo a las vacunas contra el COVID-19 es “erróneo”

Infartos: por la pandemia hubo demoras en las consultas y dificultades en la derivación a los centros salud

Catena Zapata, otra vez distinguida como una de las mejores bodegas del mundo

Los mejores recorridos de cicloturismo en Argentina

A partir de qué edad y por qué es necesario el chequeo anual de próstata