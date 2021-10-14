COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 14 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4003-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-BALI

Por
REUTERSOCT 14
14 de Octubre de 2021

Indonesia's Bali back to business

Start: 14 Oct 2021 03:10 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

DENPASAR - Indonesia's top holiday destination Bali reopened to foreign tourists on Thursday (October 14) after 18 months of pandemic hiatus, but the island is lacking one crucial ingredient: international flights.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL/BAHASA INDONESIA

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Perú: Evalúan reinicio de clases presenciales en las universidades

Perú: Evalúan reinicio de clases presenciales en las universidades

Christian Domínguez: ¿Cuánto ahorra diariamente para casarse con Pamela Franco?

Ministerio de Cultura desmiente a Ciro Gálvez: dijo que el Estado gasta 57 mil soles por escritor en FIL Guadalajara

Perú vs Argentina: hinchas peruanos hicieron banderazo en la previa del duelo por Eliminatorias Qatar 2022

Supuesto violador serial fue procesado por narcomenudeo y no por 27 ataques sexuales

DEPORTES

Cuál es el peculiar récord que impondrá la mexicana Loopy Godínez en la UFC

Cuál es el peculiar récord que impondrá la mexicana Loopy Godínez en la UFC

Álvaro Morales y el consejo que le dio a Canelo Álvarez por su pelea con Faitelson

Por qué el Estadio Cuscatlán ha sido una pesadilla histórica para la Selección Mexicana

Quiénes son los juveniles mexicanos que podrían jugar con la selección mayor después de Qatar 2022

Periodista argentino dice que Perú es “papita” y minimiza a la moneda peruana

ENTRETENIMIENTO

William Valdés estalló por críticas en Quiero Cantar y acusó un mejor trato para Lyn May

William Valdés estalló por críticas en Quiero Cantar y acusó un mejor trato para Lyn May

“Estoy muy feliz”: Roger Waters se volvió a casar a sus 78 años

El motivo por el que Alejandra Espinoza fue a dar al hospital

Juan de Dios Pantoja dio positivo a COVID-19 y salió a la calle tras recibir la noticia

Yuri contó por qué no prosperó su romance con Manuel Mijares

TENDENCIAS

Los monumentos de la ciudad se iluminaron para concientizar en el Día Mundial de la Trombosis

Los monumentos de la ciudad se iluminaron para concientizar en el Día Mundial de la Trombosis

SOFA 2021: cómo se vivirá el mundo de la tecnología en la feria geek más importante de Colombia

Arqueólogos descubren que el uso de tabaco se remonta a 12.000 años atrás

Reveladoras imágenes de un observatorio permiten vislumbrar el futuro del Sistema Solar

Una vuelta en Lamborghini por el techo del mundo