ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Miércoles 13 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERS
13 de Octubre de 2021

Biden delivers remarks on supply chain shortages

Start: 13 Oct 2021 18:20 GMT

End: 13 Oct 2021 19:20 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on collective efforts from senior officials and stakeholders to address global transportation supply chain bottlenecks.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CISTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

