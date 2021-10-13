ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden delivers remarks on supply chain shortages
Start: 13 Oct 2021 18:20 GMT
End: 13 Oct 2021 19:20 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on collective efforts from senior officials and stakeholders to address global transportation supply chain bottlenecks.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CISTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Business / Economics
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com