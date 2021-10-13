ADVISORY SPAIN-GERMANY/

Merkel is awarded the Carlos V prize in monastery Yuste

Start: 14 Oct 2021 09:55 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2021 12:15 GMT

CAUCOS DE YUSTE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is awarded the Carlos V prize in monastery Yuste accompanied by Spain's King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The prize is offered by the European and Ibero-American Academy of Yuste Foundation, which has decided to award Merkel in "recognition of her long political career in the service of Europe".

