Miércoles 13 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY SPAIN-GERMANY/

Por
REUTERS
13 de Octubre de 2021

Merkel is awarded the Carlos V prize in monastery Yuste

Start: 14 Oct 2021 09:55 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2021 12:15 GMT

CAUCOS DE YUSTE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is awarded the Carlos V prize in monastery Yuste accompanied by Spain's King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The prize is offered by the European and Ibero-American Academy of Yuste Foundation, which has decided to award Merkel in "recognition of her long political career in the service of Europe".

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Live event due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

