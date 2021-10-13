ADVISORY SPAIN-GERMANY/

Merkel is awarded the Carlos V prize in monastery Yuste
Start: 14 Oct 2021 09:55 GMT
End: 14 Oct 2021 12:15 GMT
CAUCOS DE YUSTE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is awarded the Carlos V prize in monastery Yuste accompanied by Spain's King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The prize is offered by the European and Ibero-American Academy of Yuste Foundation, which has decided to award Merkel in "recognition of her long political career in the service of Europe".
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - Live event due to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com