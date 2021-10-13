ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/BLUEORIGIN --DELAYED

New Shepard blasts off with 'Star Trek' actor Shatner aboard

Start: 13 Oct 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 13 Oct 2021 15:00 GMT

LAUNCH SITE ONE IN WEST TEXAS, USA - Billionaire Jeff Bezos's space company confirmed that "Star Trek" actor William Shatner will fly on board the company's New Shepard launch vehicle as part of a four-person crew, which is expected to launch on October 12. Blue Origin's New Shepard’s 18th mission, NS-18, is expected to lift off carrying four astronauts to space and back, including Dr. Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, Vice-Chair, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Dassault Systèmes and co-founder, Medidata.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT - Live coverage begins, T-60 minutes.

1330GMT (DELAYED) - Liftoff

