ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2024/MACRON

TREMBLAY EN FRANCE - French President Emmanuel Macron visits construction sites dedicated to Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games near Paris, in the department of Seine-Saint Denis, one of France's poorest.

0745GMT - Macron arrives at the sports hall of Tremblay-en-France and then meets young local athletes and sports leaders

