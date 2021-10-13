ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2024/MACRON

Macron visits sites dedicated to Paris 2024 Olympics
Start: 14 Oct 2021 07:30 GMT
End: 14 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
TREMBLAY EN FRANCE - French President Emmanuel Macron visits construction sites dedicated to Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games near Paris, in the department of Seine-Saint Denis, one of France's poorest.
SCHEDULE:
0745GMT - Macron arrives at the sports hall of Tremblay-en-France and then meets young local athletes and sports leaders
