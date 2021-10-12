COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 12 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERSOCT 12
11 de Octubre de 2021

La Palma volcano eruption forces airport closure on island

Start: 11 Oct 2021 19:18 GMT

End: 12 Oct 2021 06:24 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: SOUND AS INCOMING--

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts as authorities in Spain's La Palma close the airport on the island on Thursday (October 7) due to a buildup of volcanic ash and dust.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS

Source: TV CANARIAS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La verdad detrás del supuesto concierto de J Balvin en una boda de Monterrey

La verdad detrás del supuesto concierto de J Balvin en una boda de Monterrey

Al menos dos muertes al estrellarse una avioneta contra unos edificios en California

La incómoda reacción de Thalía cuando Paulina Rubio habló en TV de su rivalidad

Pamela tocó las costas de Sinaloa, se prevé que pase a huracán categoría 2

Kim Jong-un arremetió contra EEUU y dijo que Washington “está creando tensión” contra Corea de Norte pese al envío de ayuda humanitaria

DEPORTES

El otro lado de la Roca Johnson: de fracasar en el fútbol americano y convertirse en estrella de la lucha, a ser el actor más cotizado de Hollywood

El otro lado de la Roca Johnson: de fracasar en el fútbol americano y convertirse en estrella de la lucha, a ser el actor más cotizado de Hollywood

Quiénes están detrás de la compra del Newcastle: una fortuna de 320.000 millones de euros y la empresaria que destrabó la operación

Chucky Lozano, Herrera y Héctor Moreno encabezaron el once ideal de la Concacaf

Este será el nuevo proyecto de Ángel García Toraño después de su salida de ESPN

Nacho Beristáin arremetió contra los hijos de Julio César Chávez: “Les ganó la droga”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La verdad detrás del supuesto concierto de J Balvin en una boda de Monterrey

La verdad detrás del supuesto concierto de J Balvin en una boda de Monterrey

La incómoda reacción de Thalía cuando Paulina Rubio habló en TV de su rivalidad

Chumel Torres criticó las fotografías de Emilio Lozoya y defendió a los youtubers presos

Familia respondió a la preocupación por Vicente Fernández y adelantó que tendrá una “progresión lenta”

A solas con el creador de El juego del calamar, Hwang Dong-hyuk: “Creían que no iba a ser un éxito”

TENDENCIAS

De qué se trata el astroturismo, una apuesta sustentable para admirar el cielo nocturno

De qué se trata el astroturismo, una apuesta sustentable para admirar el cielo nocturno

Un cambio en los alimentos que se venden en los lugares de trabajo puede ayudar a combatir la obesidad

Sólo la mitad de los niños de 0 a 11 años que contraen COVID-19 muestran síntomas, según un estudio

La curiosa razón por la cual hay más gemelos que nunca antes en la historia

Por qué Argentina puede ser un referente mundial en tecnologías del conocimiento