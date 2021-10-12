ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

La Palma volcano eruption forces airport closure on island

Start: 11 Oct 2021 19:18 GMT

End: 12 Oct 2021 06:24 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: SOUND AS INCOMING--

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts as authorities in Spain's La Palma close the airport on the island on Thursday (October 7) due to a buildup of volcanic ash and dust.

