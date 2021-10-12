COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-USA/NULAND-ARRIVAL

Por
REUTERSOCT 12
12 de Octubre de 2021

U.S. deputy Secretary of State arrives to Russian foreign ministry building

Start: 12 Oct 2021 07:07 GMT

End: 12 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW – U.S. deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrives to Russian foreign ministry building for talks with deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

