ADVISORY RUSSIA-USA/NULAND-ARRIVAL

U.S. deputy Secretary of State arrives to Russian foreign ministry building
Start: 12 Oct 2021 07:07 GMT
End: 12 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
MOSCOW – U.S. deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrives to Russian foreign ministry building for talks with deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com