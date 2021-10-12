COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY RUSSIA-ENERGY/PUTIN

Por
REUTERSOCT 12
12 de Octubre de 2021

Russia's Putin speaks at an international energy conference

Start: 13 Oct 2021 09:45 GMT

End: 13 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of an international energy conference in Moscow.

SCHEDULE

1000GMT session scheduled to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

