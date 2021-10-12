COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 12 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAQ-ELECTION/IHEC-NEWSER --TIME APPROX

Por
REUTERSOCT 12
11 de Octubre de 2021

Iraq's electoral commission holds newser as final result due

Start: 12 Oct 2021 13:18 GMT

End: 12 Oct 2021 13:46 GMT

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - Iraq's electoral commission holds a news conference a day after election initial results were announced. It is not clear when the final result will be announced.

**PLEASE NOTE: CAME OFF EVENT AT 1336GMT DUE TO SCHEUDULING ON RLS**

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ARABIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

