ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/FROST

Brexit negotiator Frost gives speech in Lisbon

Start: 12 Oct 2021 15:10 GMT

End: 12 Oct 2021 16:10 GMT

LISBON - British Brexit negotiator David Frost gives a speech to the diplomatic community in Lisbon ahead of the EU's expected response to UK's Northern Ireland Protocol Command Paper.

1515GMT - Frost speech

