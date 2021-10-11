COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 11 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERSOCT 11
10 de Octubre de 2021

La Palma volcanic eruption goes into fourth week

Start: 10 Oct 2021 16:54 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2021 06:27 GMT

LA PALMA, SPAIN - View of activity of Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island, three weeks after it first erupted.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY 'TV CANARIAS'

DIGITAL: MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY 'TV CANARIAS'

Source: TV CANARIAS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Fauci alertó que los casos de COVID-19 en EEUU siguen siendo altos como para cantar una “victoria de forma prematura”

Fauci alertó que los casos de COVID-19 en EEUU siguen siendo altos como para cantar una “victoria de forma prematura”

Samuel García señaló al yerno del “Bronco” por presuntos cobros millonarios a casinos

EEUU y Reino Unido alertaron sobre una amenaza de seguridad en un hotel de Kabul

“Unos cenan en restaurantes de lujo y otros cenan atole”: Fox estalló por foto de Lozoya

No alcanzó a verla libre, madre de religiosa colombiana murió a la espera de su regreso

DEPORTES

La historia de siete deportistas que decidieron dar batalla pública contra la homofobia en el deporte

La historia de siete deportistas que decidieron dar batalla pública contra la homofobia en el deporte

La increíble historia de la estrella de la NBA que quiso estrangular a su entrenador

La impensada respuesta de Scaloni cuando le preguntaron si ante Uruguay fue el mejor partido de Argentina

Los planes de Andy Ruiz para pelear por su próximo campeonato

Javier Alarcón recordó cuando Paco Villa llamó “pecho frío” a Sebastián Córdova

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Vive Latino 2022: Banda MS encabezará el Festival Iberoamericano de Cultura Musical

Vive Latino 2022: Banda MS encabezará el Festival Iberoamericano de Cultura Musical

Martha Higareda congeló sus óvulos tras divorciarse: “Este reloj biológico”

La historia de vida de Úrsula Corberó: de la infancia con carencias a la hermana que no lleva su apellido por miedo al qué dirán

El amor trágico y el amor eterno que marcaron la vida de Meryl Streep

Arturo Peniche sigue distanciado de su esposa: “Ella también me lastimó”

TENDENCIAS

La argentina que vende la experiencia de hacer y comer asado a turistas extranjeros

La argentina que vende la experiencia de hacer y comer asado a turistas extranjeros

Lanzan una campaña para la detección temprana de la Artritis Reumatoidea

Neurocientíficos descubrieron cómo sincronizar el contacto visual afecta la conexión con otras personas

El déficit de anticuerpos anti-S en los pacientes con COVID-19 aumenta el riesgo de morir

Turismo: país por país, todo lo que se necesita saber sobre las propinas en el mundo