Lunes 11 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

REUTERS
11 de Octubre de 2021

Officials news conference on Cubre Vieja eruption

Start: 11 Oct 2021 12:40 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2021 13:40 GMT

LA PALMA - Officials hold a news conference giving an update on the latest activity at La Palma volcano.

EXPECTED SPEAKER: Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of Pevolca committee response

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CANARY ISLAND REGIONAL GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

