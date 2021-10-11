ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS-IMBENS

Guido Imbens and two others win Nobel Prize in Economics
Start: 11 Oct 2021 17:00 GMT
End: 11 Oct 2021 18:00 GMT
STANFORD, CALIFORNIA, USA - Virtual news conference honoring Guido W. Imbens, who along with two others, was awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2021 “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”
