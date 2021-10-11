COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 11 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS-CARD

Por
REUTERSOCT 11
11 de Octubre de 2021

David Card speaks after winning Economics Nobel Prize

Start: 11 Oct 2021 13:59 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2021 14:59 GMT

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, USA - Virtual news conference with David Card, a labor economist and professor of economics at the University of California, Berkeley, who has won the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for work that challenged orthodoxy and dramatically shifted understanding of inequality and the social and economic forces that impact low-wage workers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALE

Source: UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

AMLO criticó al debido proceso por omisiones en el caso Emilio Lozoya: “Es legal pero inmoral”

Tabárez, sin excusas tras caer por goleada ante Argentina: “Hay que cerrar los esfínteres”

John Kelvin rompe su silencio desde penal de Lurigancho: “Abencia Meza me escribió una carta”

Cómo actúa el nuevo fármaco presentado por AstraZeneca contra el COVID-19

