ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS-CARD

David Card speaks after winning Economics Nobel Prize

Start: 11 Oct 2021 13:59 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2021 14:59 GMT

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, USA - Virtual news conference with David Card, a labor economist and professor of economics at the University of California, Berkeley, who has won the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for work that challenged orthodoxy and dramatically shifted understanding of inequality and the social and economic forces that impact low-wage workers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALE

Source: UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com