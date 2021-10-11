ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN

UN Guterres speaks to reporters about Afghanistan ahead of G20 special meeting

Start: 11 Oct 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2021 17:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will speak to reporters about Afghanistan ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20 nations.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com