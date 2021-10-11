COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 11 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN

Por
REUTERSOCT 11
11 de Octubre de 2021

UN Guterres speaks to reporters about Afghanistan ahead of G20 special meeting

Start: 11 Oct 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2021 17:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will speak to reporters about Afghanistan ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20 nations.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

AMLO confirmó que viajará a Nueva York para asistir a la ONU

AMLO confirmó que viajará a Nueva York para asistir a la ONU

Agentes de inteligencia del Reino Unido creen que Rusia robó secretos de la fórmula de AstraZeneca para desarrollar la vacuna Sputnik V

Bono Yanapay: consulta aquí cómo puedes cobrar tu subsidio a través de tu billetera digital

Patricia Armendáriz defendió la Reforma Eléctrica cuando México estabilizó el precio tras apagones en Texas

Reniec atenderá con normalidad en todas sus agencias hoy lunes 11 de octubre

DEPORTES

El antiguo tuit de Julián Álvarez que se viralizó tras la victoria de Argentina ante Uruguay

El antiguo tuit de Julián Álvarez que se viralizó tras la victoria de Argentina ante Uruguay

Tabárez, sin excusas tras caer por goleada ante Argentina: “Hay que cerrar los esfínteres”

“Que no se corte”: el sentido mensaje de Messi a los hinchas argentinos tras la goleada ante Uruguay

Más problemas para Pochettino: uno de los nuevos fichajes estrella aseguró que no es feliz en PSG por falta de minutos

Eliminatorias Sudamericanas: todos los goles de la jornada y cómo quedó la tabla de posiciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Sergio Mayer recobró su cuenta hackeada de WhatsApp: “Tengan cuidado, a cualquiera le puede pasar”

Sergio Mayer recobró su cuenta hackeada de WhatsApp: “Tengan cuidado, a cualquiera le puede pasar”

Así fue el concierto de Christian Nodal en Ensenada luego de las acusaciones de ecocidio

Miss Perú 2021: Janick Maceta y su reacción tras coronar a Yely Rivera como la nueva reina

Tania Rincón es la nueva conductora de “Hoy”: “Como la humedad me fui infiltrando”

Madonna revolucionó Harlem: recorrió las calles cantando “Like a Prayer”

TENDENCIAS

Una tormenta solar afectará hoy la Tierra: ¿puede alterar las redes eléctrica y de internet?

Una tormenta solar afectará hoy la Tierra: ¿puede alterar las redes eléctrica y de internet?

Cómo actúa el nuevo fármaco presentado por AstraZeneca contra el COVID-19

Turismo: país por país, todo lo que se necesita saber sobre las propinas en el mundo

Día mundial del dulce de leche: una jornada para celebrar al manjar con acento criollo

La argentina que vende la experiencia de hacer y comer asado a turistas extranjeros