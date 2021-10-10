COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 10 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY TAIWAN-POLITICS/

REUTERSOCT 10
8 de Octubre de 2021

Taiwan marks national day, President Tsai Ing-wen delivers speech

Start: 10 Oct 2021 03:31 GMT

End: 10 Oct 2021 03:50 GMT

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Taiwan marks its national day with performances, military marching band and President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a major policy speech.

SCHEDULE:

0055GMT - Performances begin

0225GMT - President Tsai delivers speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TAIWAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

