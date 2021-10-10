COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 9 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERSOCT 10
10 de Octubre de 2021

Volcanic lava in Spain's La Palma engulfs more houses

Start: 10 Oct 2021 02:37 GMT

End: 10 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA, SPAIN - Buildings near the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma were engulfed by rivers of lava early on Saturday (October 9).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST COURTESY TV CANARIAS

DIGITAL: MUST COURTESY TV CANARIAS

Source: TV CANARIAS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Señor de los Milagros: Las Nazarenas fue hoy el epicentro de la fe

Señor de los Milagros: Las Nazarenas fue hoy el epicentro de la fe

El secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos se reunirá con sus homólogos de Israel y de Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Caso Odebrecht: Emilio Lozoya, ex director de Pemex, fue captado en un restaurante de Las Lomas

Electrizante: el argentino Cóceres estuvo a un paso del KO con un ojo completamente cerrado ante el noqueador récord Edgar Berlanga

Reinas del Show EN VIVO este sábado 9 de octubre vía América TV: Todos los detalles de la gala 5

DEPORTES

Qué dijo Carlos Izquierdoz tras la dura sanción que la Conmebol le impuso a Boca por el escándalo ante Mineiro

Qué dijo Carlos Izquierdoz tras la dura sanción que la Conmebol le impuso a Boca por el escándalo ante Mineiro

Electrizante: el argentino Cóceres estuvo a un paso del KO con un ojo completamente cerrado ante el noqueador récord Edgar Berlanga

Cómo busca Juan Reynoso superar la mala racha de Cruz Azul tras la derrota contra San José

Giants vs Dodgers: dónde y cuándo ver la aparición estelar de Julio Urías en playoffs de la MLB

Las imágenes de dos hinchas de Boca Juniors en la vuelta a la Bombonera tras 578 días que emocionaron

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Yuri sufre de fuertes síntomas de disautonomía, secuela que le dejó el COVID-19

Yuri sufre de fuertes síntomas de disautonomía, secuela que le dejó el COVID-19

Sofía Castro confesó sentirse lista para casarse tras dos años de noviazgo

Paola Rojas confesó cómo logró aceptar que subió de peso: “Gracias a las Kardashian”

“¿Quién es la máscara?”: Cuándo y en dónde ver la tercera temporada

Roberto Romano confesó haber tenido un encuentro íntimo con Kimberly Flores

TENDENCIAS

Videos porno, lo más visitado por usuarios cuando Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp se caen

Videos porno, lo más visitado por usuarios cuando Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp se caen

Volver a la vida como la conocíamos, entre la alegría, la incertidumbre y el estrés

Tres propuestas inspiradoras de la gastronomía sustentable del mañana, hoy

¿Los defensores del hidrógeno tenían razón?

Cómo sé si padezco “nomofobia”, miedo irracional a no tener el teléfono móvil (ni WhatsApp)