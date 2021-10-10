ADVISORY ISRAEL-GERMANY/HOLOCAUST

Merkel attends a memorial ceremony at Yad Vshem

Start: 10 Oct 2021 12:22 GMT

End: 10 Oct 2021 13:02 GMT

JERUSALEM - German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a memorial ceremony at Yad Vshem's Hall of Remembrance, where she will kindle the "eternal flame" and lay a wreath in memory of six million Jews killed during the Holocaust.

SCHEDULE:

1245GMT - Ceremony starts

