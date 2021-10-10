COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 10 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-GERMANY/HOLOCAUST

Por
REUTERSOCT 10
8 de Octubre de 2021

Merkel attends a memorial ceremony at Yad Vshem

Start: 10 Oct 2021 12:22 GMT

End: 10 Oct 2021 13:02 GMT

JERUSALEM - German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a memorial ceremony at Yad Vshem's Hall of Remembrance, where she will kindle the "eternal flame" and lay a wreath in memory of six million Jews killed during the Holocaust.

SCHEDULE:

1245GMT - Ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Eugenio Derbez contra grito discriminatorio en partidos de futbol: “No van al mundial”

Eugenio Derbez contra grito discriminatorio en partidos de futbol: “No van al mundial”

Por qué Veracruz es considerado la cuna del reguetón mexicano

Polémica por la suspensión de la eutanasia de Martha Sepúlveda: “Canceló hasta su plan telefónico porque pensaba que iba a morir este domingo”

“Cuánto cinismo”: Vicente Fox estalló contra AMLO por asignación de programas del Bienestar en Michoacán

Andrés Hurtado coquetea con finalistas al Miss Perú 2021: “Para salir conmigo hay requisitos”

DEPORTES

Ecuador visita a Venezuela con la intención de afianzarse en la clasificación y empezar a soñar con Qatar: hora, TV y formaciones

Ecuador visita a Venezuela con la intención de afianzarse en la clasificación y empezar a soñar con Qatar: hora, TV y formaciones

Colombia recibe a Brasil con el objetivo de quitarle el invicto y escalar posiciones en las Eliminatorias: hora, TV y formaciones

Chile recibe a Paraguay en un duelo crucial para ambos en las Eliminatorias rumbo al Mundial de Qatar: hora, TV y formaciones

Lewis Hamilton va en búsqueda de la épica en el GP de Turquía de la Fórmula 1

Cruzó el Sahara, llegó a Europa en bote y durmió en las calles de París: la dura historia de Francis Ngannou, el campeón de los pesos pesados de la UFC

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eugenio Derbez contra grito discriminatorio en partidos de futbol: “No van al mundial”

Eugenio Derbez contra grito discriminatorio en partidos de futbol: “No van al mundial”

Por qué Veracruz es considerado la cuna del reguetón mexicano

Andrés Hurtado coquetea con finalistas al Miss Perú 2021: “Para salir conmigo hay requisitos”

Reinas del Show: Bailarín de Isabel Acevedo rompe en llanto al recordar a su abuela fallecida

Danna Paola causó furor al mostrar actualización de su nuevo sencillo

TENDENCIAS

En el Día Mundial de la Salud Mental, anticipan una verdadera epidemia de este tipo de trastornos

En el Día Mundial de la Salud Mental, anticipan una verdadera epidemia de este tipo de trastornos

La revolución de los pacientes: impulsan la toma de decisiones compartidas para transitar las enfermedades

Playas amplias y bosques encantados: por qué Pehuen Co puede ser el secreto mejor guardado de la costa

Salud mental: cuál es el nuevo paradigma que combina inclusión social y laboral

El riesgo de cáncer digestivo aumenta hasta un 13% por cada unidad adicional en el índice de masa corporal