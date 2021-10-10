COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--7140-RUSSIA-AIRPLANE/

Por
REUTERSOCT 10
10 de Octubre de 2021

Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region

Start: 10 Oct 2021 08:35 GMT

End: 10 Oct 2021 08:37 GMT

TATARSTAN REGION, RUSSIA: An L-410 plane crashed near a city in Tatarstan region on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.

