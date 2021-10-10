ADVISORY --FLASH--7140-RUSSIA-AIRPLANE/

Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region

Start: 10 Oct 2021 08:35 GMT

End: 10 Oct 2021 08:37 GMT

TATARSTAN REGION, RUSSIA: An L-410 plane crashed near a city in Tatarstan region on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY"

DIGITAL: MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY"

Source: RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com