ADVISORY --FLASH--7140-RUSSIA-AIRPLANE/

Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region
Start: 10 Oct 2021 08:35 GMT
End: 10 Oct 2021 08:37 GMT
TATARSTAN REGION, RUSSIA: An L-410 plane crashed near a city in Tatarstan region on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY"
DIGITAL: MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY"
Source: RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com