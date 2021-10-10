COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 10 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/BELGIUM-PROTEST

Por
REUTERSOCT 10
8 de Octubre de 2021

Climate march in Brussels ahead of COP26

Start: 10 Oct 2021 11:45 GMT

End: 10 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO ONGOING EVENT: TUNISIA-POLITICS.

BRUSSELS - More than 80 groups including Greenpeace, Oxfam and trade unions organise a climate march in Brussels ahead of the COP26 in Glasgow.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

