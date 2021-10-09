ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 8 de Octubre de 2021
8 de Octubre de 2021

La Palma volcano eruption forces airport closure on island

Start: 08 Oct 2021 21:49 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2021 02:01 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts as authorities in Spain's La Palma close the airport on the island on Thursday (October 7) due to a buildup of volcanic ash and dust.

