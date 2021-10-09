COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 9 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/--CANCELLED--

Por
REUTERSOCT 09
9 de Octubre de 2021

La Palma volcano eruption forces airport closure on island

Start: 09 Oct 2021 04:15 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLS SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.

LA PALMA, SPAIN - An ash cloud from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma disrupted air traffic on Friday on the neighbouring island of Tenerife, although conditions improved later in the day, airport operator Aena said. La Palma's airport has been closed since Thursday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS

Source: TV CANARIAS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

