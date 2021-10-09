ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/--CANCELLED

La Palma volcano eruption forces airport closure on island
Start: 09 Oct 2021 04:15 GMT
End: 11 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLS SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.
LA PALMA, SPAIN - An ash cloud from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma disrupted air traffic on Friday on the neighbouring island of Tenerife, although conditions improved later in the day, airport operator Aena said. La Palma's airport has been closed since Thursday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS
DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS
Source: TV CANARIAS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com