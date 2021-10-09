ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

La Palma volcano eruption forces airport closure on island

Start: 09 Oct 2021 04:15 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA, SPAIN - An ash cloud from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma disrupted air traffic on Friday on the neighbouring island of Tenerife, although conditions improved later in the day, airport operator Aena said. La Palma's airport has been closed since Thursday.

