ADVISORY CHINA-POLITICS/ANNIVERSARY

Beijing marks 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution

Start: 09 Oct 2021 02:01 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2021 03:15 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China holds a conference, featuring a speech by President Xi Jinping, to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, which triggered the fall of the Qing dynasty and birth of the Republic of China in early 1912 under President Sun Yat-sen. Taiwan is still formally called the Republic of China after Nationalist forces fled there in 1949 to escape advanced Communist forces.

