ADVISORY CHINA-POLITICS/ANNIVERSARY

Beijing marks 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution
Start: 09 Oct 2021 02:01 GMT
End: 09 Oct 2021 03:15 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - China holds a conference, featuring a speech by President Xi Jinping, to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, which triggered the fall of the Qing dynasty and birth of the Republic of China in early 1912 under President Sun Yat-sen. Taiwan is still formally called the Republic of China after Nationalist forces fled there in 1949 to escape advanced Communist forces.
SCHEDULE:
0200GMT - event expected to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA
DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA
Source: CCTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com