Viernes 8 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ -- NEW RESTRICTIONS--

Por
REUTERSOCT 08
7 de Octubre de 2021

La Palma volcano eruption forces airport closure on island

Start: 07 Oct 2021 20:44 GMT

End: 08 Oct 2021 05:01 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts as authorities in Spain's La Palma close the airport on the island on Thursday (October 7) due to a buildup of volcanic ash and dust.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS

Source: TV CANARIAS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Thamara Gómez: "Pamela Franco es una señora y no encajaba en Puro Sentimiento, lo convirtió en Alma Bella 2″

Luis Hernández afirmó que Raúl Jiménez no será la "salvación" del Tri

Fue boxeador, mide 120 centímetros y se hizo viral con sus videos: quién es "Nadie", el turco que le saca rédito a la crueldad

Guía práctica sobre los prebióticos y su importancia para el organismo

