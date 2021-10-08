COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 8 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/REACTION

Por
REUTERSOCT 08
8 de Octubre de 2021

U.N. officials react to Nobel Peace Prize winners

Start: 08 Oct 2021 10:00 GMT

End: 08 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA: United Nations officials expected to react to Nobel Peace Prize announcement. OHCHR UN Human Rights Council spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani expected to be among speakers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Norway

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Eliminatorias Sudamericanas: todos los goles de la fecha 11 y cómo quedó la tabla de posiciones

Eliminatorias Sudamericanas: todos los goles de la fecha 11 y cómo quedó la tabla de posiciones

Aficionado de Cruz Azul invade cancha y agrede a jugador de San José

El Premio Nobel de la Paz fue otorgado a los periodistas Maria Ressa y Dmitry Muratov de Filipinas y Rusia

Osorio Chong se desentendió de sobornos en caso Ayotzinapa: “lo que puedo hacer es no estorbar”

Las cinco claves para entender el diálogo de alto nivel en materia de seguridad entre México y Estados Unidos

DEPORTES

Eliminatorias Sudamericanas: todos los goles de la fecha 11 y cómo quedó la tabla de posiciones

Eliminatorias Sudamericanas: todos los goles de la fecha 11 y cómo quedó la tabla de posiciones

Luis Hernández afirmó que Raúl Jiménez no será la “salvación” del Tri

Nació con una malformación, pasó 16 años en adopción y salió adelante gracias al deporte: la historia de superación de Zion Clark

12 futbolistas con raíces argentinas que asoman en las canteras del fútbol europeo o juegan para otra selección

Ricardo Gareca puso en duda el regreso de Gianluca Lapadula para el Perú vs Bolivia por Eliminatorias

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De los “taquitos de caca” al “yo no la invité”: los encontronazos de Chabelo con la prensa mexicana

De los “taquitos de caca” al “yo no la invité”: los encontronazos de Chabelo con la prensa mexicana

Quién podría ser la próxima “Aventurera”, según Carmen Salinas

Cuales fueron las incómodas situaciones que Gaby Spanic vivió al grabar escenas sexuales en telenovelas

El nuevo proyecto de Michelle Rodríguez que involucra a Disney

Estela Calderón informó la muerte de una de sus mellizas de 7 meses: “mi corazón se rompe”

TENDENCIAS

Guía práctica sobre los prebióticos y su importancia para el organismo

Guía práctica sobre los prebióticos y su importancia para el organismo

El bullying entre hermanos puede afectar la salud mental

El uso de aspirina en pacientes con COVID reduce el riesgo de ingreso a UTI, según la Universidad George Washington

La individualidad diversa de las células cerebrales podrían ser clave para el aprendizaje

El huevo en el banquillo: de alimento prohibido a transformarse en uno de los más completos