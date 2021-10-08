COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY MEXICO-BLINKEN/US MISSION

Por
REUTERSOCT 08
8 de Octubre de 2021

Blinken attends meet and greet at the U.S. Mission Mexico.

Start: 08 Oct 2021 20:30 GMT

End: 08 Oct 2021 21:15 GMT

MEXICO CITY - U.S. Secretary of State attends a meet and greet at the U.S. Mission Mexico.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English/Spanish

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

