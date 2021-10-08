ADVISORY GLOBAL-TAX/FRANCE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 8 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERSOCT 08
8 de Octubre de 2021

France finance minister statement on global corporate tax

Start: 08 Oct 2021 17:30 GMT

End: 08 Oct 2021 18:30 GMT

PARIS – French finance minister Bruno le Maire gives statement following the expected agreement on a global corporate tax, an international deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of at least 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation.

Reuters

El estado de California declaró ilegal quitarse el preservativo sin consentimiento

Lionel Messi fue nominado para el Balón de Oro y buscará ganar el séptimo de su carrera: los otros futbolistas que pelearán por el galardón

Programa “Hoy” anunció el regreso de exconductora

“El cerebro miente, pero el cuerpo no”, dijo el biólogo Estanislao Bachrach en el American Bussiness Forum

